Robinson delighted with vice-captain Moran

DANNY Robinson was thrilled to have Tom Moran back at Thatcham Town as the defender made his first appearance of pre-season in a friendly with Tadley Calleva on Tuesday night.

Moran was a key figure in last season’s league and FA Vase success and will no doubt play a big part in the Kingfishers’ campaign in the Southern League Division 1 South.

There have been a number of changes to the Thatcham squad ahead of the new season and Robinson has made Moran the club’s vice-captain.

“He’s unbelievable,” he said. “When he’s been away, you don’t realise how good he is.

“He’s got better and better and now he’s vice-captain this year, so he’s got more responsibilities at the club and we are looking forward to it.”

The Kingfishers edged past Tadley thanks to a wonder goal from skipper Tom Melledew as they continued their preparations for the opening day of the season on August 18.

“It was a great goal – he gets one a season and they’re usually in a friendly,” laughed Robinson.

The Kingfishers also beat AFC Stoneham on Saturday and they travel to Hayes & Yeading for a friendly this weekend.

Robinson said: “It was a good workout, but we’re still two weeks away before our season starts and I know Tadley start their season this weekend, so they’re going to be ahead on the fitness side.

“I thought they were sharper than us in the first half, but in the second half, quality prevailed and I think we should have put it to bed – it’s been the story of our pre-season.”

Although Town only scored one goal in each of their last two friendlies, Robinson knows that goals will come with more pre-season minutes.

He said: “The sharpness will get a lot better as pre-season goes on, but in general, I’m happy with what I have seen.

“I am pleased with how the squad is shaping up, but I’d probably like to add one more player.”

The Kingfishers have added a whole host of players to their squad – with Kidlington’s Tommy Castle the latest to join – and the Thatcham boss says they have found their feet quickly.

He said: “They’re doing well, but it will take time for them to bed in.

“You can see the quality in them with the likes of Conor Waldon and Callum Parsons, so they’ll get better once we gel and work on things in training.”

Thatcham also beat Whitchurch United 7-1 on Wednesday evening as their pre-season continues.