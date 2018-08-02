Dolan looks to get off to a flying start

TADLEY Calleva boss Danny Dolan is confident that his squad can start the new campaign with three points on Saturday.

Fareham Town are the visitors to Barlows Park in the Sydenhams Wessex League Premier Division before Tadley host Bemerton Heath Harlequins on Tuesday.

“If we can pick up six points by Tuesday evening, there isn’t going to be a happier man then me in that division, but I understand it will be tough,” Dolan said.

“It’s all about taking one game at a time to try and get as many points on the board as possible and we’ll take it from there.”

Tadley completed their pre-season preparation on Tuesday night when they slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Thatcham Town.

Despite the result, Dolan felt his side gave a good account of themselves, even with the Kingfishers playing at a higher level.

He said: “I thought we played really well and matched them despite making a few changes, but I am happy with what I seen.

“When you look at what I have brought in, I can be happy with the performance and the attitude from the players.”

Tadley were promoted from Division 1 last season and Dolan is aware of the fresh challenges that his side face, but he feels they can upset a few teams.

He said: “I’m confident my side can get three points in any game – it’s just a matter of believing in themselves and getting everyone in the right spirit.

“I think we can cause a few shocks.

“We’ve always proved that, every time we have played against better opposition, we have raised our game.”