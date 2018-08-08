Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Week in pictures 26th July - 1st August

Photos taken from around the district.

West Berkshire Brewery takes delivery of the new tanks from Italy.

Hungerford Town took on Thatcham FC in the Hungerford Cup.

Gardner Leader wins the business netball competition.

Coffee Morning in aid of Rosemary appeal at Newbury Town hall.

Julians Hairdressers celebrate 35 years in business.

DIAR race day at Newbury Racecourse.

Work on the new bus station in the wharf.

Pictures by Phil Cannings and Chris Forsey 

For more photos visit : https://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/p444034651

 

