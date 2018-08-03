Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

CCTV of business burglary released

Police want to speak with anyone who recognises culprit

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

CCTV footage has been released of a burglary in a West Berkshire Village. 

Thames Valley Police said that a black Honda CRV and silver saloon car pulled up outside the row of shops in West End Road, Mortimer at around 4.10am on Friday, July 27.

Four men got out of the vehicles, forced open the front door of the travel agents and removed the safe.

Both vehicles left in the direction of Reading.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Elizabeth Saunders, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in this CCTV image.

“If anyone has any information that could assist with the investigation please get in touch either online https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference number ‘43180229486’, by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

