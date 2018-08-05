Can you hep Sadie reach her full canine potential?

SADIE is an 18-month-old Jack Russell terrier who is learning all about the world at the Newbury Dogs Trust centre.

She loves to be out and about exploring, where she can be a true terrier and play with her toys – especially the tuggy kind.

Newbury Rehoming Centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Sadie is a sweetheart who has so much potential to unleash in her new home.

“Given the time and training, she will be a wonderful, fun and loving companion.

“She would thrive in a calm and quiet home where she can adjust to everyday household noises.

“We are not sure she has had the chance to live in a home before and may need time to settle with daily hustle and bustle.

“Being young gives Sadie lots of opportunities to learn and grow in confidence.

“She enjoys her training here at the centre and is very keen to learn more.

“Sadie is looking to live with another dog in the home, a canine friend who will help her grow in confidence.

“Her current kennel mate Picasso has helped show her the wonders of how a canine pal makes a great snuggle-buddy.

“She could potentially live with children aged 14 years and over who are happy to give her the time needed to settle in and build up a relationship.

“This gorgeous little lady has grown so much since first arriving with us and we would love to see her start to enjoy life to the full.”