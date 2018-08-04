Golfer caught drink-driving after tournament

A MEMBER of Donnington Valley Golf Club committee was caught drink-driving after a tournament.

Reading magistrates heard that police were tipped off that Sallie Cheek was taking her car home despite having enjoyed post-championship celebrations at the bar.

Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said on Thursday, July 26: “At 4.45pm officers were waiting in a layby on the Oxford Road in Newbury.

“There were suspicions that this lady may be leaving the golf club having consumed alcohol.

“They saw her driving and caused the vehicle to stop. She was spoken to. She accepted she had consumed alcohol and she failed the subsequent roadside breath test.”

57-year-old Ms Cheek, who lives at Cresswell Road, Newbury, admitted driving a Skoda Octavia on the Oxford Road, Donnington, on July 8 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 51mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Simon Hammudi, defending, pointed out that his client had no previous convictions and added: “She had been at a golf club championship; drinking was part of that environment. She was seen to leave after drinking – she knows she has been very stupid.

“This was an isolated incident; she was fully cooperative with the police and has entered a timely guilty plea.”

Magistrates banned Ms Cheek from driving for 12 months. In addition she was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.