Bid to convert The Hare Restaurant & Bar into homes

Historic watering hole could become next housing development

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

plans

THE Hare Restaurant & Bar in Lambourn Woodlands could be converted into homes.

Planners are to consider a formal application for a change of use from public house to residences at the Grade II-listed former coaching inn, which dates back to 1630. 

Extended in 2009, it now features a modern lounge, bar and a restaurant, which almost doubled its size.

The pub and restaurant is popular with members of the horseracing community, but Venu Inns, the owner, has submitted the application for change of use.

The company, which is registered as The Hare, recently avoided a threat to strike it from the Companies Register.

Compulsory strike-off action was discontinued on July 24.

The application can be viewed in full, and commented on, by visiting the planning section of West Berkshire Council’s website and using the reference code 18/01670/FUL.

