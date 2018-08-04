Man arrested for possession of cocaine
Sat, 04 Aug 2018
A DRIVER was arrested in Thatcham earlier this morning (Saturday) for drug related offences.
Thames Valley Police stopped a vehicle and found a large amount of suspected cocaine on the driver.
A substantial amount of money and an offensive weapon were found hidden next to the driver's seat.
The driver was arrested for possession with intent to supply, money laundering and possession of an offensive weapon.
