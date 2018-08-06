Peckham hoping Kestrel can fly at Newbury

NEWBURY Racecourse stages the inaugural Dream Lodges Summer Raceday tomorrow, Tuesday, August 7, with a seven-race card commencing at 1.45pm. The gates open at noon.

The highlight is the £11,500 Woodlands Park East Sussex Handicap (3.25pm) over the straight mile, for which a field of seven has been declared.

Newmarket handler George Peckham saddles Kestrel Dot Com (Tom Queally) in tomorrow's Newbury feature, who returns to Britain following two runs in Bahrain for his owner Fawzi Naas.

The six-year-old Oasis Dream gelding was formerly trained by Chris Dwyer and recorded a half-length success over course and distance on his most recent domestic start in June, 2017.

Peckham, who trains at Eve Lodge Stables in Newmarket, revealed today: "Kestrel Dot Com has not been with me very long, but he's in good form and I have been pleased with him at home.

"He ran twice in Bahrain before joining me and hasn't shown me anything at home to suggest he needs to wear blinkers, which he used to wear when trained in Britain.

"Kestrel Dot Com is a course and distance winner so that is a positive. He will enjoy racing over the straight mille as that seems to suit him.

"The ground won't be a problem and it will be much nicer ground to what he was encountering in Bahrain.

"We are happy with him and we are looking forward to seeing how he gets on."

Potential rivals?

The opposition includes Considered Opinion (Ralph Beckett/Harry Bentley, 9st 8lb), who has enjoyed a victory on Tapeta at Wolverhampton and two seconds from four starts so far this season.

Course scorers Breden (Linda Jewell/Robert Winston, 9st 11lb) and top-weight Almoreb (Richard Hannon/Jim Crowley, 10st) also run.

Her Majesty The Queen appears to have a strong contender in the opening race on the card, the Sanctuary Newbury Fillies' Maiden (1.45pm, 11 runners) over six furlongs, with Magnetic Charm (William Haggas/James Doyle), a half-sister to dual G2 winner Usherette, who shaped well when third in a course and distance maiden on July 20 and comes from an in-form stable.

Godolphin's Returning Glory (Saeed bin Suroor/Jim Crowley, 9st 9lb) bids to defy top-weight in the Blossom Hill Devon Handicap (4.30pm, seven runners) for three-year-olds over 10 furlongs. The well-related gelding was beaten a neck on his latest start in a similar contest at Windsor on July 23.

The longest race on the card is the concluding Elm Farm Country Park Essex Handicap (5.00pm, eight runners) over mile and a half. Trevena (Ed Walker/Liam Keniry, 9st 4lb), one of three fillies in the field, bids to double her tally of wins after scoring on her handicap debut at Yarmouth on July 11.

Leading apprentice riders Rossa Ryan, with four rides at Newbury tomorrow, and Nicola Currie (two rides) are in action.