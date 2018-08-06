Hungerford suffer opening day defeat

HUNGERFORD Town conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes to lose 3-2 against St Albans City on the opening day of the National League South season.

The Crusaders took the lead on two occasions as Ramone Rose and Harvey Bradbury both found the scoresheet at Clarence Park.

Rose gave Ian Herring's side the lead before City equalised to leave the game 1-1 at half time.

Bradbury regained Hungerford's advantage after the break, but two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game saw the Saints claim all three points.

Town welcome Wealdstone to Bulpit Lane on Tuesday evening for their first home game of the campaign for a 7:45pm kick off.

A full match report and match reaction will be available in this week's Newbury Weekly News, out on Thursday.