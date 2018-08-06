Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hungerford suffer opening day defeat

The Crusaders conceded a late goal as they lost against St Albans City

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Hungerford suffer opening day defeat

HUNGERFORD Town conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes to lose 3-2 against St Albans City on the opening day of the National League South season.

The Crusaders took the lead on two occasions as Ramone Rose and Harvey Bradbury both found the scoresheet at Clarence Park.

Rose gave Ian Herring's side the lead before City equalised to leave the game 1-1 at half time.

Bradbury regained Hungerford's advantage after the break, but two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game saw the Saints claim all three points.

Town welcome Wealdstone to Bulpit Lane on Tuesday evening for their first home game of the campaign for a 7:45pm kick off.

A full match report and match reaction will be available in this week's Newbury Weekly News, out on Thursday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

POLL: Will you pay the new £50 green waste charge?

POLL: Will you pay the new £50 green waste charge?

Woman who engaged in sex act on train spared jail

Woman who engaged in sex act on train spared jail

Mammoth wasps' nest uncovered in Newbury

Mammoth wasps' nest uncovered in Newbury

Man arrested for possession of cocaine

Man arrested for possession of cocaine

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33