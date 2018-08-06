Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Tadley get off to a winning start

Danny Dolan's side came from behind to win on the opening day of the season

TADLEY Calleva came from a goal down to beat Fareham Town 3-1 at Barlows Park on the opening day of the Sydenhams Wessex Premier league.

The home side went behind after just two minutes on Saturday afternoon and were trailed for the majority of the contest.

However on the hour mark, last season's top goal scorer Brett Denham was introduced and he made quite the instant impact.

Within five minutes of being on the pitch, Denham had assisted Sam Hamilton and also found the net himself to give Tadley the lead.

In added time, Simeon Howell made sure of the points as Tadley opened up their Premier account with a win.

Dolan's side welcome Bemerton Heath Harlequins to Barlows Park on Tuesday evening for their second game of the season.

A full match report and match action will be available in this week's Newbury Weekly News, out on Thursday.

