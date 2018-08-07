Young photographers' Different Perspectives win Rotary prizes

THE winners of the Rotary Club of Newbury’s Young Photographer awards have been presented with their prizes.

This year there were 35 entries, including four from schools.

The theme was A Different Perspective and each student was asked to submit three photos.

The winner of the senior section, from Mary Hare School for the Deaf, was unanimously selected by the judges as West Berkshire Young Photographer 2018.

The Newbury Weekly News does not have permission to publish the name of the 14-year-old winner.

The winner of the intermediate section was Eloise Wilderspin from The Willink School, Burghfield Common, with a photograph of a child’s swing.

The public also had the opportunity to vote for their favourite picture, which this year was Kennet School pupil Mia Pollington’s long-exposure photograph of a motorway night scene.

The entries will be on display for three weeks at West Berkshire Museum in the Wharf.

The annual competition is open to young people aged 11 to 18 across West Berkshire.

There are two categories – intermediate for 11-14s and senior for 15-18s.

The competition is sponsored by Newbury Weekly News.

The three judges were local professional photographers Adam Hillier and Llewellyn Robins and Paul Sievers from Newbury Camera Club.

Mr Robins said: “The judges agreed that the standard was very high this year and congratulated all those that entered on some splendid photography.

“It seemed a daunting task – 35 panels of work with more than 100 images – but only one could be selected as overall winner.”