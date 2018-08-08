Charity nets £2.5k in memory of Bob

A FISHING fundraiser has reeled in a whopping £2,500 for charity on Saturday in memory of a Newbury man who died last year.

The Bobby Challis Rod Race 2018 saw 30 amateur fishermen and women cast off to raise money for cancer charity Bloodwise on Saturday afternoon.

The event was organised by the family of keen amateur fisherman Bob Challis, who died, aged 55, in 2017, owing to complications after being successfully treated for lymphoma (a form of blood cancer).

Mr Challis’ daughter Kate Thompson, who organised the event with her brother Jack Challis, sister Anna Fox and mum Michelle Challis said the fundraiser was a fitting tribute to her father.

“Dad was a keen fisherman and his intention when he recovered was always to hold a charity fishing competition to raise money for Bloodwise, which was a charity very close to his heart,“ she said.

“We want next year to be bigger and better – we plan to make this an on-going annual event.”

The aim of the charity Rod Race was to catch as many species of fish as possible in 12 hours, at any local fishing spot.

The winning team were Mark Challis and Adam Challis, who caught 15 different species.

After meeting in Newbury on Saturday morning, competitors paid a £20 donation to take part, before being split into pairs.

Mrs Thompson said: “This is the second year we have done it and it was brilliant. Such a great turnout and there were more teams involved than last year.

“There were also lots of interest from people we don’t know and not just friends and family.”

The day ended at 7pm at The Bowlers Arms, Wash Common, where an awards ceremony and raffle were held, with the top three teams winning a trophy and medals.

If you would like to donate, please go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thebobbychallisrodrace2018