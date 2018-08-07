Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Bradbury's penalty hands Hungerford a point

The Crusaders got their first point of the National League season

HUNGERFORD Town picked up their first point of the season as they drew 1-1 with Wealdstone at Bulpit Lane.

The visitors went ahead just before the half hour mark as David Pratt poked his effort past the oncoming Jokull Andresson to open the scoring.

It wasn't until the 75th minute when the Crusaders leveled the scoring as Harvey Bradbury converted a penalty after Conor Lynch was brought down.

The home side held on for a big point and now face Chelmsford City at home this weekend.

A full match report and reaction will be available in this week's Newbury Weekly News, out on Thursday.

