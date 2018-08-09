Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a man has appeared in court over historic sex offences. 

In other news, a senior councillor has breached the council's code of conduct over transgender retweets. 

Meanwhile, a former parish councillor has appeared in court for breaching a restraining order. 

Plus, there were a range of events held across the area last weekend and we've got reports and pictures. 

In Hungerford, A huge wasps nest burst through a bedroom ceiling on to a woman’s head.

In Thatcham, West Berkshire Council has said it is committed to exploring the option of a bridge over the railway. 

And on the Hampshire pages, a Tadley man is found guilty of threatening behaviour in the town's Sainsbury’s.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

