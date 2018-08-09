England selection is a dream come true for Rossiter

FIN Rossiter has described it as a ‘dream come true’ as he prepares to represent England under-18s for the AON international series in South Africa.

Rossiter, from Upper Woolhampton, is one of 26 players in the squad for the tournament, which will see England play France, Wales and a South Africa schools team.

England will open their account against the French on Friday (tomorrow) and Rossiter is excited about the challenge.

He said: “The feeling of making the squad for the series is really quite surreal – it’s a dream come true and I don’t think any other feeling quite comes close to it.

“Our ambition is to go out to South Africa and put a marker down for the season, which hopefully means when we get to the Six Nations festival we can win all our games.”

The former Pangbourne College student, who now attends Wellington College, has praised his family for their continued support.

He said: “My family have been incredible in supporting me up to this point, and I honestly believe I would never have been able to make it this far without them

“I think the biggest support my parents and three brothers have given me is that they have allowed me to make all my own decisions when it comes to rugby.

“Things such as deciding to pursue a professional career in it and moving schools for sixth form to help with my rugby and they would all support me through whatever decision it was I made.”

The 17-year-old forward used to play for Newbury Rugby club between the age of four and 14 before representing King’s College Old Boys for two years.

Rossiter then moved to the London Irish academy when he was 13 and has remained there ever since, with the hope of one day, representing England at Twickenham.

He said: “At the end of this season, contracts are offered and my goal is to be given one.

“But, in terms of long-term goals, my goal is to be given a professional contract and become a regular starter for the club I’m signed to before being picked to play for the England men’s team at Twickenham.”