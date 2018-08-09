Defeat leaves Falkland with tense finish

FALKLAND captain Jason Williams believes his side have played their ‘get out of jail free card’ after teams around them in

Division 1 of the Thames Valley Cricket League dropped points.

Although the Wash Common club crashed to a seven-wicket defeat against Gerrards Cross on Saturday, both North Maidenhead and Henley also lost.

Falkland remain sixth in the league, 15 points clear of Henley, who occupy the final relegation spot.

Williams’ side opened the batting, but were shot out for just 89, Daminda Kolugala top-scoring on 32.

“Yet again it’s the batting that has let us down greatly,” Williams said.

“Away from home, we don’t seem able to be as dominant as we are at home and it’s beginning to show.

“The guys that played are very disappointed, but we are a strong squad who will pull together for the last four games.”

He said: “Admittedly the pitch was not great, but a score of more than 150 would have been very competitive against them, but we just did not turn up at the races.”

The win for Gerrards Cross has seen them leapfrog Stoke Green and Williams believes their attack is lethal.

He said: “Their opening attack is without doubt the best in the league and twice they have turned us over now with little resistance, so I am quite happy to see the back of them for this season.”

Slough, North Maidenhead and Henley all remain below Falkland and Williams was relieved that they all dropped points at the weekend.

He said: “With Henley and North Maidenhead only getting one point each, we really have played our ‘get out of jail free card’.”

Falkland head to second-placed Cove this weekend and, despite the challenge, Williams has been heartened by the fact he will have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

He said: “We have full availability for only the second time this season and with the 50-over format now coming into the equation, that should really suit most of our batsman and hopefully get us a much-needed win.”