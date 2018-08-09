Herring full of praise for young squad

PLAYER/manager Ian Herring believes a point was a fair result as Hungerford Town drew 1-1 with Wealdstone on Tuesday.

Harvey Bradbury’s second-half penalty cancelled out David Pratt’s opener as the Crusaders picked up their first point of the National League South season.

“In both halves there wasn’t a lot in the game and I think a point was a fair result,” admitted Herring.

“In the second half they were strong, but they didn’t create much, whereas after we scored we looked the more dangerous.”

There have numerous changes at Bulpit Lane over the summer and, despite bringing in a number of younger players, Herring believes performances have improved.

He said: “Let’s not beat around the bush, everybody is writing us off this year and we have gone away to St Albans where we could have won the game.

“I told the boys before the game tonight that Saturday was a wonderful performance, even though we didn’t get anything.”

Despite only picking up one point from a possible six, Herring believes that the early performances are a sign of good things to come.

He said: “When I took over as manager, I always wanted my team to reflect how I am as a person and a player and the first two games the players have shown that and more.

“The pleasing thing is that tonight they have listened and learned from what happened on Saturday.”

Herring, who played the full 90 minutes against Wealdstone, praised his management team of Jeremy Newton and Kevin Watson.

He said: “The lads are willing and they will learn quick and I have a great management team that will help me too.

“If the squad’s hunger and attitude is like this every week then we can only get better.”

Hungerford welcome Chelmsford City to Bulpit Lane on Saturday and once again Herring is expecting a difficult challenge.

He said: “We know we are in for a battle, but we got our first point on the board which is massive and we can go into the game with excitement.”