Archer: Youth system is key for Blues

PAUL Archer believes that making use of the youth set-up is the way forward for Newbury Blues.

Blues will be playing in the Wadworth South West 1 East league this season after they were relegated from the South West Premier last year.

Archer, who has taken over from Lee Goodall as head coach, has been looking at players from the youth system at Monks Lane who could make the step up to the senior side.

“For a club such as Newbury, we have such a strong youth set-up and we should definitely be looking at guys to bring in,” Archer said.

“We have to trust the system that is underneath us to give them the freedom and skill to play rugby.

“When they come through, it’s not a surprise, and it’s not daunting – they can see the pathway and follow the footsteps.

“It’s the primary way that we should be building the club to have strength in depth.”

Blues have been back in training for a number of weeks ahead of the campaign and get set for their first pre-season friendly of the summer when they head to Tottonians on Saturday.

“We will have a good group down there and hopefully we’ll have the best part of two sides out against them.”

The Blues head coach has been pleased with the numbers at training, which has included players from the Colts.

He said: “The atmosphere and culture that we are trying to create is that everyone should be free to express themselves and help everyone around them.

“We are allowing the new players to play the way they are used to”

Experience will be key for Blues this year if they are to return to the South West Premier at the first time of asking.

And Archer believes that having a mixture of new and experienced players can help the core of the final squad.

“The guys who have been around for a few years have been able to play their natural game while helping others.

“I think that we have certainly added to the dynamics of the team,” added Archer.

After this weekend’s friendly with Tottonians, Blues face Old Halesonians and Havant in warm-up matches before their league campaign begins on September 1.