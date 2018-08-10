'Get Your Coat' - and get home safe!

WEST Berkshire Council has created a ‘unique’ app to help people get home safely after a night out.

The local authority has been working with Safer Roads Berkshire to create ‘Get your Coat’, a multi-function app that provides ‘intelligent travel planning’.

The app, which is available on android and iPhone devices, allows users to choose a designated driver in advance from their contacts.

When the time comes to leave, a press of a button will send an automated message, including the user’s location, to the driver informing them that the user is ready to be picked up.

Other functions include the ability to store a preferred taxi number and search for local taxi companies.

It also features a useful countdown function that sounds an alarm 30 minutes before your train or bus.

A drinks tracker is also included to help drivers be aware of how much alcohol is likely to be in their system.

The tracker also reminds the user when they have reached their ‘recommended daily or weekly allowance of alcohol’.

West Berkshire Council executive member for highways and transport Jeanette Clifford said: “Perhaps ‘Get Your Coat’ will interest you because of an experience you’ve had yourself – or perhaps you’ve been that parent watching the clock tick slowly past one, when your teenage daughter said she’d be in at midnight.

“Whatever the case, many of us know that it’s all too easy, in the excitement and pleasure of a good night out, to overlook the practicalities – the time of the last bus home or the phone number of your preferred taxi company.

“But with this app to hand, you can dance till dawn, enjoy a drink with friends old and new, make the most of our great pubs and restaurants – and still be sure to get home safe and sound.”

The senior road safety officer at West Berkshire Council, Cheryl Evans, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide this unique app with the continued support of so many different partners across different sectors.

“The app combines different health and safety aspects to provide people with the tools to keep themselves safe, and also to direct them to support should things not go to plan.

“The app is also being incorporated on to various national and local websites, including Alcohol Concern and Reading Festival.

“This has been a massive boost to getting it out there with the aim to keep everyone safe on a night out.”

To download it, go to your app store and search ‘Get Your Coat’.