Get ready for Retro Fest

MUSIC, classic cars and even a world-famous entertainment act will pack into Newbury Showground this weekend as Retrofestival returns for another summer.

Now in its 12th year, the 2018 edition promises to be just as good as on previous occasions.

The event will also showcase more than 1,000 vehicles, with displays of vintage and classic cars and motorcycles, steam engines, tractors, classic caravans and a whole military zone, featuring a vast selection of vehicles.

The annual festival, which kicks off on Friday, August 10, will feature three marquees jam-packed with 60 live acts across a variety of music genres.

These include Black Hangar Rock and Roll Stage, the Spitfire Pavilion featuring styles from 1920’s to 40’s and the Ricky Tick stage, covering the 1960’s.

The day will see over 1,000 exhibits on show, from classic cars, motorcycles, vintage caravans, airstream caravans, hot rods, American RV’s, Portafold caravans, Tear Drop caravans, steam engines and military exhibits.

There will also be a 100-year-old steam fun fair and over 300 traders selling everything from retro clothes to car parts and retro games to retro furniture, with arena shows also taking place.

The world-famous Ken Fox Wall of Death features in the weekend’s entertainment,

Children’s motorcycle club Tigers Motorcycle Display Team will provide exciting shows including fire jumps, riding stunts and car jumps.

Brook Bell Tents will also be on hand to provide a touch of luxury and glamour for those wishing to camp at the event, along with two spitfire fly pasts.

Paul Jezard, event organiser, said: “It’s definitely a full day and one for everyone including the whole family.

“Bring a picnic and the dog and have a full day immersed in nostalgia.”

Day, night and weekend tickets are available through at www.retrofestival.co.uk

Tickets can also be purchased on the day at the gate and there is free entry for under-11s.

There is ample free car parking but visitors can also book premium parking close to the main entrance in advance for £5 a day.