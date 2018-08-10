Six arrested following robberies, drug offences and thefts in Newbury

SIX people have been arrested following eight separate incidents in Newbury including robberies, thefts, drug offences and public order offences.

On June 24, a charity box was stolen from a Domino's Pizza store on The Broadway

On July 10, a teenage boy was assaulted and a mobile phone was stolen near Almond Avenue

On July 14, there was an altercation involving a group of men in Craven Road and drugs were also located at the scene

On July 16 , an altercation took place in Craven Road

On July 21, three offenders were seen making threats to a teenage girl in Tudor Road

On 23 July, a mobile phone was stolen in Victoria Park

On 26 July, a man in his twenties was threatened in Brummel Road

Investigating officer Sergeant Simon White, of Newbury police station, said: "We would like to appeal to anyone who may have information regarding any incidents of this type in Newbury.

"There will be an increase in foot patrols in Newbury, particularly Northcroft Park, Victoria Park and the canal tow path, as reassurance to the public and we are a taking a number of measures to detect and prevent future incidents.

"Anyone with information regarding these or similar incidents in Newbury is asked to call 101, quoting reference 43180233905."

Information can also be reported online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 16-year-old boy from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

An 18-year-old man from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of a pointed/bladed article in a public place.

A 16-year-old boy from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in public and possession of class B drugs.

A 17-year-old boy from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class B drugs.

A 17-year-old boy from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class B drugs.

A 51-year-old woman from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of permitting the use of a premises for smoking of a controlled drug of class B.

All of those arrested have been released under investigation.