Thunder and rain forecast for West Berkshire

Fri, 10 Aug 2018
Thunder is forecast for West Berkshire today (Friday).
The Met Office is predicting heavy, blustery showers, with thunderstorms and hail possible.
These will be interspersed with sunny spells, although with a more prolonged spell of rain in the afternoon.
Heavy #showers and possible #thunderstorms across southeast England today. Gusty winds are likely near these showers, take care when travelling pic.twitter.com/2EUs24036y— Met Office (@metoffice) August 10, 2018
