Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Thunder and rain forecast for West Berkshire

30-0809a-Bad-weather

Thunder is forecast for West Berkshire today (Friday).

The Met Office is predicting heavy, blustery showers, with thunderstorms and hail possible.

These will be interspersed with sunny spells, although with a more prolonged spell of rain in the afternoon. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Parking fine hot spots in Newbury revealed

Parking fine hot spots in Newbury revealed

Serial sex offender had girls in his car

Serial sex offender had girls in his car

Newbury Classic Car Show returns this weekend

Newbury Classic Car Show returns this weekend

Network Rail responds to Thatcham bridge developer comments

Network Rail responds to Thatcham bridge developer comments

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33