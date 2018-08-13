Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury's French twin town flooded

1,600 people evacuated

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Newbury's twin town flooded

Photo courtesy of Jacobine Van Dijk @superjip

ONE OF Newbury's twin towns Bagnols-Sur-Cèze in the south of France has been hit by devastating flash floods. 

Torrential rain caused the rivers Ceze and L'Ardeche to burst their banks on Friday causing the town and surrounding areas to flood.  

A Newbury resident and member of the Twin Town Association, Moira Harkness said: "I have just heard from a Twin town friend in Bagnols that they have had dark skies and torrential rain. A campsite in Bagnols had to be evacuated, with campers seeking refuge in a school.

"Although the skies are blue today (Saturday), more storms are forecast for the area." 

1,600 people have been evacuated from five campsites in the region and there are reports of one person missing. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Warning after second cat shot in same Thatcham street

Warning after second cat shot in same Thatcham street

Newbury Classic Car Show returns this weekend

Newbury Classic Car Show returns this weekend

Six arrests following robberies, drug offences and thefts in Newbury

Six arrested following robberies, drug offences and thefts in Newbury

More than 6,000 households sign up to green bin charge

More than 6,000 residents sign up to green bin charge

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33