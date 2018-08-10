Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Local press three times more trusted than social media

New study shows 74 per cent of people trust what they read

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Local press three times more trusted than social media

LOCAL press is three times more trusted than social media, a new study has shown.

The study, from Local Media Works, indicated that almost three quarters of people (74 per cent) trust the information they read in their local newspaper in print or online.

In contrast, only 22 per cent of people trust local news they read on a social media platform.

The results of the study were published by Local Media Works, part of the News Media Association (NMA). 

NMA is the home of marketing for local newspapers and their digital platforms, helping advertisers and agencies to better understand the context and power of local media and sharing best practice across its membership.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • NewburyResident

    10/08/2018 - 13:01

    Unfortunately NWN don't seem to employ journalists to investigate local stories and the councils, prefering to just print the story as WBC provide it. Hence the reason I don't buy the paid for version!

    Reply

  • NoisyNortherner

    10/08/2018 - 12:12

    Being more trusted than social media shouldn't be that difficult. Nobody should be using social media alone for their news when you see some of the tripe that gets paraded as "trustworthy".

    Reply

Parking fine hot spots in Newbury revealed

Parking fine hot spots in Newbury revealed

Serial sex offender had girls in his car

Serial sex offender had girls in his car

Newbury Classic Car Show returns this weekend

Newbury Classic Car Show returns this weekend

Network Rail responds to Thatcham bridge developer comments

Network Rail responds to Thatcham bridge developer comments

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33