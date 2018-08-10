Local press three times more trusted than social media

LOCAL press is three times more trusted than social media, a new study has shown.

The study, from Local Media Works, indicated that almost three quarters of people (74 per cent) trust the information they read in their local newspaper in print or online.

In contrast, only 22 per cent of people trust local news they read on a social media platform.

The results of the study were published by Local Media Works, part of the News Media Association (NMA).

NMA is the home of marketing for local newspapers and their digital platforms, helping advertisers and agencies to better understand the context and power of local media and sharing best practice across its membership.