Local press three times more trusted than social media
Fri, 10 Aug 2018
LOCAL press is three times more trusted than social media, a new study has shown.
The study, from Local Media Works, indicated that almost three quarters of people (74 per cent) trust the information they read in their local newspaper in print or online.
In contrast, only 22 per cent of people trust local news they read on a social media platform.
The results of the study were published by Local Media Works, part of the News Media Association (NMA).
NMA is the home of marketing for local newspapers and their digital platforms, helping advertisers and agencies to better understand the context and power of local media and sharing best practice across its membership.
NewburyResident
10/08/2018 - 13:01
Unfortunately NWN don't seem to employ journalists to investigate local stories and the councils, prefering to just print the story as WBC provide it. Hence the reason I don't buy the paid for version!
NoisyNortherner
10/08/2018 - 12:12
Being more trusted than social media shouldn't be that difficult. Nobody should be using social media alone for their news when you see some of the tripe that gets paraded as "trustworthy".
