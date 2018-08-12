Can you bless Sneezy with a new home?

SNEEZY, a one-year-old collie-cross-Jack Russell, is a timid young dog with the sweetest personality and so much potential.

He has a cheeky character which he likes to show once he gets to know you and would thrive in a home with patient and calm owners who are happy to build a bond with him.

Dogs Trust Newbury Rehoming Centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Sneezy would really love the company of a canine companion or two to share his home with. He would gain confidence and reassurance from them.

“Who doesn’t love to have a friend to run around the garden with and play chase or tuggy?

“Sneezy would love his new owners to be calm and passionate about training. He loves to learn and is a very clever boy.

“Since joining us at the centre he has come on leaps and bounds and we know he has so much more to give in his new home.

“Once his confidence grows he may even be a good potential for fun agility.

“He would best suit an adult- only home as he needs to build up a relationship with you.

“Ideally Sneezy would best suit a more rural home, as the outside world is still a little frightening, especially loud traffic.

“This boy will thrive in a home environment and be a wonderful companion in the right home.”

If you think you could bless Sneezy with a home please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk