Town council's £21,250 for good causes

HUNGERFORD Town Council held a reception for recipients of its grants for 2018.

In all, the council handed out £21,205 to local good causes.

The reception was held at the Croft Field Activity Centre on Saturday, July 28, where the grant certificates were presented by town mayor Helen Simpson and her deputy Keith Knight.

The recipients were as follows:

Arts for Hungerford: £1,000 to help with running costs

CHAIN: £1,000 to help cover the cost of running the bus and wheelchair vehicle plus office running costs

Citizens Advice West Berkshire: £1,500 to operate an outreach service for residents in Hungerford Library.

Brighter Futures Radiotherapy Appeal at Great Western Hospital: £1,000 to bring radiotherapy services much closer to home.

HADCAF: £1,000 to help with running costs for this year’s festival.

HAHA: £250 to help towards the purchase of a new petrol lawn mower

Home-Start West Berkshire: £100 to help provide a taxi service to enable invited families to attend sessions.

Hungerford Bowling Club: £400 to help towards the cost of celebrating the centenary of the club.

Hungerford and Camburn Educational Foundation: £1,000 to help local pupils towards the cost of further education.

Hungerford Cancer Support Group: £250 towards running costs.

Hungerford Cricket Club: £500 towards the club’s ongoing junior coaching and equipment/ net hire costs.

The Shoal of Friends – Hungerford Nursery School: £500 to help with their Wheels to the Woods project.

Hungerford Rugby Football Club: £500 towards providing high-quality LED lighting for the pathways, entrance and car park.

Hungerford Town Band: £1,000 towards improving the band.

Hungerford Town Football Club: £2,500 towards the conversion of a rundown room at the football ground into a commercial shop for the younger fan base.

Hungerford Twinning Association: £500 towards entertaining guests from France who are visiting in August.

Hungerford Youth & Community Centre: £4,500 towards keeping the centre open and towards general costs.

Kennet and Avon Canal Trust: £500 towards the repair and upgrade of the Hungerford Wharf mooring site for the Rose of Hungerford.

The Rosemary Appeal – West Berkshire Community Hospital: £1,000 towards building an advanced cancer and renal care centre.

The Community of Hungerford Theatre Company: £1,000 towards running costs.

The Tuesday Burchett Club: £450 towards the cost of accommodation for members to go on a Turkey and Tinsel holiday

Wessex Rangers: £300 towards the running costs.

Young People and Children First: £500 to help develop/ deliver the charity’s Bridge to Independence support programme.