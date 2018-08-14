Fundraising to MAXX

N evening of murder and mayhem at Donnington Valley Hotel has raised a spine-tingling £28,000 for The Rosemary Appeal.

The appeal is fundraising for new renal dialysis and cancer care units at West Berkshire Hospital which will provide essential facilities for the local community, including day therapy, chemotherapy, renal dialysis, IV therapies and CT scanner.

Newbury design agency MAXX Design held a 1920s-themed murder mystery evening called Deadly Deeds, where guests enjoyed a glass of fizz, a fine dining experience and the opportunity to bid for a plethora of prestigious prizes at auction.

The Canal Walk firm’s managing director Dermot de Courcy Robinson said: “I have to thank all our incredible guests for jumping into the spirit of our murder mystery evening with both feet and dressing up in the most spectacular outfits.

“It made for a fabulous atmosphere and an incredibly entertaining evening was had by all.

“To raise £28,000 for such a superb and much-needed cause is a fantastic result.

“A particular success was the beautiful fridge donated by MAXX client Smeg UK, which was the prize in the heads and tails game.

“It was promptly donated by the winner to the auction and raised double its value.”

Rosemary Appeal trustee Paul Millard said: “MAXX has always been hugely supportive of our cause and it was wonderful to share an evening with them and all their guests.

“And to raise such a substantial sum of money is great news.

“The funding really will make a difference to the community.”

Deadly Deeds raised £28,000 thanks to contributions from guests and match-funding from the Greenham Trust.

Donations to The Rosemary Appeal can be made online at https://www.rosemaryappeal.org