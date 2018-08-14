Newbury company celebrates 35 years of business

THERE aren't too many businesses that can boast of making it through 35 years and surviving not one, but two recessions.

However, Newbury-based BDZ Holdings has done just that and yesterday (Wednesday) held a special celebratory event at its Oxford Square offices to recognise the milestone.

Staff who have played their part in the business’ success over the years were invited along to enjoy a glass of Prosecco and a slice of cake.

A holding company for a diverse range of 15 different businesses, BDZ was formed on August 1, 1983, by Newbury entrepreneur Bob Rae.

The company is named after the initials of Mr Rae and his two sons – who he says have played a huge role in his desire to build a successful empire.

The vast majority of the 15 businesses and one holding company are located in and around Newbury and include property, hospitality, IT, packaging, web design, recruitment and specialised air technology products.

BDZ started life as ARC (Archibold Rae Consultancy), but rebranded as BDZ Holdings when Mr Rae's business partner Bob Archibold retired.

Speaking about 35 years in business, Mr Rae said: “Newbury has changed massively since I arrived; all for the better I think.

“We have had over 30 businesses in the group in that time and have grown into a £50-£60m turnover business today, but we have always try only to operate businesses that are or can be the very best in their sector.

“I have built my life in the town and our businesses has become much more ‘local’ in recent years.”

Mr Rae is planning to hold a black tie celebration event at Englefield House to say thank you to all the staff who have worked for BDZ and played a part in its success over the past 35 years.

He has asked anyone who is interested in attending to contact his PA, Louise Thatcher, on (01635) 517512 or email louise@bdzholdings.com .

The companies within the BDZ portfolio are;

. New Commercial Services – a Newbury-based office refurbishment and conversion specialist.

. Hogan Music – a music shop in Newbury town centre

. The PX Partnership – Focuses on the trading of properties throughout the UK; working with many national and local developers

. Air Pack Systems – the European distributor of an innovative range of inflatable packaging materials which help protect valuable and fragile items during transit

. Homematch – has been providing solutions and services to the corporate relocation industry for almost 20 years

. Boomerang Creative – builds websites for businesses of all sizes

. Phoenix Sporting Goods (PSG) – BDZ’s newest addition, creating and distributing a range of strong, performance-led brands to the retail and sports education markets

. Hadleys Hairdressing – with salons at Saville Row and Burnopfield, both located in Newcastle upon Tyne.

. LGI design – develops and manufactures illumination products based upon electro luminescent materials and LED systems.

. Armoury Capital – works with insolvency practitioners to provide them with bespoke litigation funding solutions

. Hogan Academy – Newbury-based charity offering music lessons for the disadvantaged

. Westhorpe House – Luxury Grade II-listed development in Marlow

. Arigato – High-end Japanese restaurant in Bridge Street, complete with karaoke bar upstairs

. WAU – Malaysian street food restaurant in Cheap Street