Lewis takes huge steps for Dingley's Promise

AN inspirational four-year-old boy from Thatcham who previously relied on a wheelchair to get him about, has raised more than £1,000 for charity by walking one kilometre.

Since April, Lewis Hall has been taking steps each week with a new device – a ceiling hoist – which aids his movement.

Lewis was just six months old when he was diagnosed with epilepsy, cerebral palsy, cortical visual impairment and microcephaly – a congenital condition associated with incomplete brain development.

As a result, he struggles with his gross motor skills, has limited vision and suffers with seizures.

He has been attending the Dingley’s Promise centre in Shaw since he was just under a year old and has made significant progress.

The charity delivers life-changing support to children under the age of five who have additional needs and disabilities, as well as their families.

This is achieved by providing specialist learning through play, family support, training and advice.

Lewis has made staggering progress at the centre and no longer needs others to move him in a wheelchair or carry him from place to place.

After enjoying his new-found freedom, a new goal was set.

At the charity’s end-of-term party, Lewis took the last steps to his 1km goal, having raised more than £1,100 to smash his original target.

Cheered on by his mother Tara and accompanied by staff and volunteers, he crossed the finishing line and was awarded his medal.

In true Olympic fashion, the youngster – who will be attending The Castle School in Newbury next year – even had a quick bite to check the quality of the medal.

West Berkshire centre manager at Dingley’s Promise, Abi Preston-Rees, said: “It has been lovely to watchLewis during his step challenge.

“He has shown real determination throughout and the other children have enjoyed joining in with him.

“He has managed to raise an incredible amount and we are so grateful to him and his family for their support.

“Watching Lewis learn and develop during his time at Dingley’s Promise has been a pleasure and we wish him all the best as he starts his new adventures at big school.”