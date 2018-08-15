Town gets arty for Newbury's Chalkfest

ARTY children and adults alike chalked up some impressive drawings on the hot cobbles of Newbury’s Market Place on Monday as the town’s popular Chalkfest returned for another year.

The fourth edition of the creative outdoor community event, organised by City Arts Newbury, attracted more than 1,000 participants. Both youngsters and adults could take part by paying £1, with each having one square metre in which to create their illustration.

Local artist and teacher Louise Gunnersen judged the winning illustrations.

Danny Parr won the adult competition, his prize being a meal for four with a bottle of wine at Bill’s restaurant.

Sydney Johnson, 13, was crowned winner of the teenage competition and six-year-old Jennifer Hierman walked away with the child’s prize. Both claimed City Arts workshop vouchers as a result.

The day raised £300 towards the City Arts Charity Renovation Fundraising Project which is aiming to raise £500,000 to convert Newbury’s former Wesleyan Chapel into a community art hub, gallery, café and workshop for use by old and young.

So far, the group have raised around £33,000.

Events and PR manager at City Arts Newbury Donna Lewis said: “It’s a fantastic event because you really get to draw anything.

“Our charity feels it’s really important to make all forms of art accessible to the community.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the community of West Berkshire for coming out to join them for Chalkfest 2018.”