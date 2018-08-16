Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

It's A-level results day!

Our team will be out and about getting all the reaction from the schools

Students celebrate A-level results

THOUSANDS of pupils across West Berkshire will be picking up their A-level results this morning (Thursday).

NewburyToday reporters and photographers will be out and about at schools all over the district, getting reaction from pupils, parents and school staff as those all important envelopes are opened.

We are running a live blog throughout the day - make sure you check our home page from 8.30am.

We'd love to hear how you got on - so please email your results and photos to newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk 

We have also be posting updates and reactions on Twitter via @NewburyToday and on our Facebook page.

Don't forget to check next week’s edition of the Newbury Weekly News for full reports on all of the schools’ results.

