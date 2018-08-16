LIVE: A-level results and reaction as it happens

THOUSANDS of pupils across West Berkshire are picking up their A-level results this morning.

NewburyToday's team of reporters and photographers are out and about at schools across the district speaking with pupils, parents and school staff to get all the reaction as those all-important envelopes are opened.

You can see how they fared in our live blog below.

We'd love to hear how you got on - please email your results and photos to newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk.

9.35am: Willink student Louis Allen is going to York to study linguistics after doing a sterling job in his A-levels.



“I didn’t feel like I did very well in the exams so it’s a massive relief,” he told our reporter Fiona Tomas. He got an A in French, an A in Mathematics and a B in History. I think that's pretty good going. Nice job Louis.





9.25am: Staying with St Bart's for a minute, this is 18-year-old Emily Beck. She looks pretty chuffed - and so she should be! Emily is off to Cambridge to study classics.

"I feel happy and relieved," she tells our reporter Charlotte Booth. Well, you can relax for the summer now Emily.

9.20am: It's a record-breaking year at Newbury's St Bartholomew's School - where the pass rate was 99.8 per cent for the 661 students taking their A-levels.

One third of all grades achieved were A* or A, almost 60 per cent were A* to B.

Aren't you all a clever bunch?

9.15am: The dismal weather isn't stopping these two St Gabriel's students from smiling - they are both off to their first choice universities. Well done girls!

9.10am: Our Thatcham reporter John Herring is at Kennet School this morning, where 35 per cent of pupils achieved A*-A grades, 83 per cent achieved A*-C, with 44 individual grades at A*.

9am: The results are in at St Gabriel's School in Newbury and - as principal Ricki Smith just told our reporter - the girls have "smashed it" this year.

A total of 41 per cent of students achieved A* to A grades, 81 per cent got A* to B, a massive 91 per cent achieved A* to C and there was a 100 per cent pass rate.

Not a bad way to kick off the day.