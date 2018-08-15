Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hungerford goalkeeper provides injury update

Jokull Andresson was injured during Hungerford's draw with Hemel Hempstead

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

HUNGERFORD Town goalkeeper Jokull Andresson has provided an update on his injury which forced him off during their 0-0 draw with Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday night.

After just 15 minutes, Andresson - who is on loan at Bulpit Lane from Reading - clashed heads during a corner and after a long delay had to be taken to hospital.

With no substitute keeper on the bench, Crusaders player/manager Ian Herring took responsibility upon himself to go between the posts.

Andresson, who is 16-years-old, was checked out at Watford hospital on Wednesday night and is believed to be out for up to three weeks.

A full report from Tuesday's game is available in Thursday's Newbury Weekly News

