Hungerford goalkeeper provides injury update

HUNGERFORD Town goalkeeper Jokull Andresson has provided an update on his injury which forced him off during their 0-0 draw with Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday night.

After just 15 minutes, Andresson - who is on loan at Bulpit Lane from Reading - clashed heads during a corner and after a long delay had to be taken to hospital.

With no substitute keeper on the bench, Crusaders player/manager Ian Herring took responsibility upon himself to go between the posts.

Andresson, who is 16-years-old, was checked out at Watford hospital on Wednesday night and is believed to be out for up to three weeks.

I am fine thank you, I went to the hospital yesterday and they said I am unfortunately out for at least 3 weeks... I’ll do my best to get back quickly as possible! I just wanted to congratulate the lads on the massive point yesterday❤️ https://t.co/gbbwZLUyIV — Jökull Andrésson (@JokullAndresson) 15 August 2018

A full report from Tuesday's game is available in Thursday's Newbury Weekly News