Council blunder "lucky not to have caused an accident"

Confusion at new village road signs

Confusion at new village road signs

VILLAGERS in Baydon were confused by new give way signs at the traffic calming build-out on Monday.

Following a collision at the build-out on July 21, where a car collided with the bollard and knocked the sign over, villagers were bemused on Monday (August 13) when four contractors from Wiltshire Council came to replace the sign.

However, they erected the sign on the same side of the pole - essentially giving both directions of traffic right of way.

Mrs Dawson, who lives near the controversial build out, said: "Two cars nearly collided and caused a little bit of shouting between each driver, as who was to give way.

"The council are lucky not to have caused an accident."

The parish clerk, Karen Parish, contacted Wiltshire Highways on Tuesday morning and contractors were sent out to rectify the mistake.  

  • redhead

    16/08/2018 - 16:04

    omg! and they wonder why council workers have a bad name! hahahahaha

