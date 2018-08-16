Bell continues to learn from Bates and Vipers

AT just 17-years-old, Lauren Bell has ticked a number of achievements off her list, which has included playing for Berkshire Cricket and the England academy.

Another momentous occasion took place when Bell made her debut for the Southern Vipers in a Women’s KIA Super League match against Yorkshire Diamonds.

The former St Barts School student bowled three overs (0-17) during their 16-run victory at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Playing alongside New Zealand international Suzie Bates and England wicket-keeper Tammy Beaumont, Bell expressed her delight at having the opportunity.

“It was really good, I was pretty nervous though, but it was a good game to be a part of,” she said.

“You learn so much from them, especially Suzie being captain because she helps me with my fielding and even though I wasn’t playing before the game, it was great being around them.”

Bell, who was born in Hungerford, started her cricket career when she was just seven-years-old, playing for Hungerford Cricket Club.

The 17-year-old has admitted that it is tough trying to focus on cricket, as she is currently studying for exams at Bradfield College after earning a cricket scholarship.

“It’s pretty tough because I have my A-levels to do and I go to a boarding school and my teachers are always trying to make me get on with my work.

“However, I have a lot of coaches around me so it’s not too hard, but it will be hard next year because there will be more exams.”

Bell has also represented Berkshire at county level and England academy, where she attended a three-week senior tour to South Africa.

The Vipers player has praised the support from her family as they give a lot of their own time to travel with her.

She said: “They support me loads, my mum comes with me to every game and takes me to training and they have been amazing.”

There is just one game left for the Southern Vipers and Bell has already been thinking about next season.

“Once this season is done I am going to try and aim to have a good winter with the academy and hopefully I’ll get more games for the Vipers,” she said.

“When I am outside of cricket, I don’t really think about it because I try and see my friends as it’s important to get the right balance of both.”