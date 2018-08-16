Gustav Klimt among eight in Hungerford Stakes at Newbury

GUSTAV Klimt heads eight runners for £150,000 G2 Ladyswood Stud Hungerford Stakes (3.35pm) over seven furlongs, the feature race at Newbury on Ladies Day with Rudimental this Saturday, August 18.

Gustav Klimt (Ryan Moore), representing Ireland and Britain's champion trainer Aidan O'Brien, is dropping down in distance following two solid efforts in G1 company over a mile since Royal Ascot.

The three-year-old finished third in the G1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, France, on July 8 and on his latest start took a close fourth behind Lightning Spear in the G1 Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on August 1.

Sir Dancealot and 2014 Hungerford Stakes winner Breton Rock again after finishing first and third in a blanket finish to the G2 Lennox Stakes over this distance at Goodwood on July 31.

Librisa Breeze finished second in the 2017 Hungerford Stakes, prior to gaining the biggest victory of his career in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October.

Dan's Dream posted her best performance to date over this course and distance when a comfortable winner of the G3 Dubai Duty Free Stakes on April 21.

She met trouble in running on her latest start when 11th in the G3 Oak Tree Stakes over seven furlongs at Goodwood on August 3, her first outing since finishing 10th in the G1 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May.

Trainer Mick Channon, who trains not far from Newbury at West Ilsley, said today: “Dan's Dream is in great form.

“I thought she was very unlucky in the G3 at Goodwood last time. She looked to be coming with a good run before getting hampered.

“We have had a nice drop of rain this morning and that will help. I am very sweet on her.”

Yafta captured the six-furlong G3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes by a head at Newbury on July 21.

Dream Of Dreams finished third in the same race and re-opposes.

The line-up is completed by Tomyris (Roger Varian/David Egan), a G3 winner over this distance at Lingfield Park in May.

Newbury also races tomorrow, Friday, August 17, with an eight-race programme running from 1.20pm through to 5.10pm.

The highlight is the £25,500 Byerley Stud Stakes (3.30pm, 15 runners) over five furlongs for two-year-old fillies.

Following 13.8 millimetres of rain between 6.00am and noon today, the going at Newbury is now Good, Good to Soft in places. No further rain is forecast.