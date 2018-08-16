Herring delighted with Hungerford response

IAN Herring was delighted with Hungerford Town’s 0-0 draw with Hemel Hempstead, despite having to play in goal for more than 75 minutes.

Crusaders keeper Jokull Andresson was forced off with a serious head injury and without a substitute goalkeeper on the bench, the player/manager took responsibility upon himself.

Herring said: “It was a head clash and we have to take it seriously, with the standard protocol being no contact sport for three weeks and we have to abide by that.

“Jokull is an absolute winner and he tried to carry on, but after a minute we realised he couldn't and we brought him to hospital to be checked over.”

It was a big response by Hungerford, who suffered a heavy 6-0 home defeat against Chelmsford City on Saturday.

“I am obviously delighted with the result,” said Herring. “Especially after what happened on Saturday. We asked for a reaction and we got that and more.

“We knew before the game that going away to Hemel is a tough game and 0-0 would have been a fantastic result.”

The draw for Hungerford moves them on to two points from their first four games and Herring was happy with his side’s attitude.

He said: “We are only four games in and the first two performances [against St Albans and Wealdstone] probably took a lot out of us, more than we probably realised.

“They are a young group and we are learning and I think last night’s performance proved what spirit they’ve got.”

Hungerford travel to Concord Rangers on Saturday, a team who have achieved 10 points from a possible 12.

Herring said: “They have hit the ground running and it doesn’t get easier, but we are heading into the game with a great result.

“They have a good management team and they’ve recruited well. They’re playing good football, but I’m sure our young squad can stand up to them.”