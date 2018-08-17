See who your football team face this weekend

AS another weekend fast approaches, another set of fixtures are about to be played. See who your team will be facing this weekend.

Hungerford Town

The Crusaders have yet to win a National League South game this season and their game on Saturday will be another test.

After drawing 0-0 with Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday night, Ian Herring's side travel to Concord Rangers - who are yet to lose this campaign.

Rangers sit in second place, level on points with leaders Billericay Town after winning three and drawing one game thus far.

This National League South clash kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Thatcham Town

For the first time in four years, Thatcham will be playing at Step 4 in the football pyramid as they host Yate Town in the Southern League Division 1 South.

The Kingfishers have had a mixed pre-season, winning six and losing three of their friendlies.

Since winning the FA Vase in May, Town have made a number of changes to their squad and certainly done a lot of preparation for the upcoming season.

This Division 1 South game - at Waterside Park - kicks off at 3pm.

Tadley Calleva

The Romans return to Sydenhams Wessex Premier action this weekend when they travel to Brockenhurst.

Despite being eliminated from the FA Cup by Baffins Milton Rovers, Danny Dolan's side have a 100 per cent record in the division.

Tadley have won two from two this season and have a strong enough squad to make that three on Saturday.

This league clash kicks off at 3pm.

Kintbury Rangers

Rangers begin their Wiltshire League title defence with a trip to Malmesbury Victoria on Saturday.

Under the new management of Michael McNally, Kintbury will be aiming for a second successive title triumph after a strong pre-season schedule.

Wins against Calne Town, Wokingham & Emmbrook and Reading City have set themselves up well for the season.

AFC Aldermaston

Kieran Jennings' side travel to Wokingham & Emmbrook for their first game in the Hellenic League Division One East.

Aldermaston didn't have the best of season's last year but Jennings has made a number of changes ahead of the campaign in order to strengthen.

Follow NWN_Sport on Twitter for updates across the weekend from all of the games above.