Vandals ruin Beaver' scarecrow trail display

VANDALS have destroyed a display made by young children in Tadley.

The Minion scarecrow ‘camp’, created by Tadley Beavers for the the Tadley and Baughurst Scarecrow Trail, was damaged at the Scout hut on Southdown Road on August 6.

A piece of timber had been thrown over the fence, damaging both the display and the tents.

The Scout movement’s Beaver colony caters for children aged six to eight years old. The leader of Tadley Beavers, Matthew Savill, said that they had worked on the Minions during one of the colony’s weekly meetings and the Beavers then took them home to paint and prepare for the display.

“So a considerable amount of time has gone in to completing them,” he said.

As well as ruining the display, the tents are now no longer usable for future sleepovers and camping.

Mr Savill added: “Obviously everyone is upset. We have let the parents know and posted pictures for them to see.

“This wanton damage undoes the good work and the time and effort that everyone puts in to help this fundraising event and provide a needed activity for parents and children over the school holidays.

“We have carried out temporary repairs and we hope that everyone taking part can still appreciate the display.”

The week-long scarecrow trail started on Saturday, August 4.

All money raised went to the Citizens Advice Bureau.