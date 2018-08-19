Olly wants to be the one and only

OLLY is a seven-year-old Jack Russell terrier who is full of fun.

He loves his toys, especially those he can chase or play a good game of tug with. All he needs is a loving home and a warm, comfy bed.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Olly is a quirky and charming boy.

“He brings a lot of fun to the centre and all of the staff have a soft spot for him.

“It’s not hard to see why.

“As well as loving to play, Olly really enjoys his quiet walks where he can explore and have a good sniff to put his terrier nose to good use.

“Olly would love a calm, quiet home.

“He is a sensitive boy who would prefer a home with limited visitors while he settles in.

“He would love his new owners to have the time to get to know him and visit the centre a few times before he goes home to build a relationship with him.

“Olly is very keen to learn and eager to please.

“He loves his training sessions here at the centre and would love his new owners to continue this in the home.

“He is also very fond of games to train his intelligent brain.”

Olly would be best suited to an adult-only home where he is the only pet.

If you think you’re the special someone for Olly, call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk