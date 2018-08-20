Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Orcas could be coming to Thatcham's roads 

Black and white 'fins' would segregate bicycles and cars 

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Orcas could be coming to Thatcham's roads 

A SPECIAL new measure could be introduced along the A4 through Thatcham in a bid to improve safety for cyclists. 

Orcas are used to separate cycle lanes from the rest of the road, with the black and white rubber ‘fins’ designed to provide protection to cyclists.

The orcas could be bolted on to West Berkshire Council’s project to upgrade cycleways from Newbury to Theale, the first stage of which has been carried out at Benham Hill. 

Outlining the progress at a Thatcham Town Council planning and highways meeting last week, Steve Ardagh-Walter (Con, Thatcham West) said: “The plans aren’t 100 per cent finalised. There are some interesting road safety devices.

“Officers are looking at options.

“They [the orcas] are in Wokingham. They are potentially to be trialled and, if seen to be good, will be introduced.” 

The work could form part of second phase of the district council project, which will see the introduction of cycle lanes, improved crossing facilities and parking restrictions imposed along the A4 through Thatcham.

The first phase started in October last year, with the completion of new cycle lanes on Benham Hill and a shared footway.

The plans include new parking restrictions to prevent vehicles blocking cycle lanes and the removal of traffic island ‘pinch points’ where necessary to create the space for on-carriage cycle lanes along the A4.

Work will also be carried out to remove or reduce the width/length of central hatching and right-hand-turn lanes where appropriate.

The scheme includes a no-stopping area outside Francis Baily Primary School on the A4 between 8am and 5pm from Monday to Friday during term times. 

Rob Denton-Powell (Con, Thatcham South and Crookham) asked the council to take note, saying: “I think we need to be cognisant that there will be parents dropping off children and that could cause some issue at dropping off and picking up times.” 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Tommy

    20/08/2018 - 09:09

    If all cyclists rode properly in single file not like the gang of inconsiderate lycra clad idiots I saw yesterday hurtling along three abreast, there would be no need for such measures & the money spent on more important things i.e. potholes which would benefit everyone.

    Reply

Man arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences in Aldermaston

Four arrested in modern slavery operation

Man from Thatcham area killed in collision

Man from Thatcham area killed in collision

Council blunder "lucky not to have caused an accident"

Confusion at new village road signs

LIVE: A-level results and reaction as it happens

LIVE: A-level results and reaction as it happens

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33