Newbury Classic Car Show continues to pull in the crowds

THERE was everything from motorbikes to Mini Coopers as Newbury Classic Car show celebrated 26 years of fundraising with another impressive display on Sunday.

A wide range of vehicles were exhibited at West Berkshire Classic Vehicle Club’s (WBCVC) annual show at Newbury College, on Sunday.

There was also an Availing & Porter steam roller, a selection of tractors, military and commercial vehicles, together with hundreds of classic cars on display.

Despite the threat of heavy rain, people turned out in their droves to support the charity event and catch a glimpse of collectors items.

Speaking on the day about how the 26th show had fared, club chairman Mike Kent said: “Considering the weather, extremely well. It’s still getting bigger every year. If it gets too much bigger we might be struggling with it. It’s growing all the time, which means we must be doing something right.”

Mr Kent said he was pleased with the wide range of vehicles on display, ranging from motorbikes to commercial vehicles.

This year’s chairman’s choice award went to a 1954 Ford Thames E83W pick-up owned by Martin Bulpitt from Andover, who has spent five years restoring the vehicle in memory of his father, Gordon, and this was only its second outing.

Mr Kent said: “Vans, especially pick-ups like that, tend to be much rarer than cars because they get a harder life.”

The Rover SD1 Club held its AGM at the show. An international club, its members travelled from as far afield as Devon and Liverpool.

They commented that it was the best-organised show they have attended, and plan to attend next year.

The show was the brainchild of Dave Mills, who organised the first Leukaemia Classic Vehicle Show at Newbury Racecourse, in 1993.

It has raised more than £130,000 for Bloodwise (formerly Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research) over the past 26 years.

A member of Bloodwise Newbury fundraising group, Richard Huntley, said: “We get so much support locally and people come out despite the weather to enjoy the event.

“It’s got a good reputation, atmosphere and selection of cars.”

The total raised from this year’s show is yet to be totted up, but the event normally raises in the region of £20,000.

Mr Huntley said: “I think it’s been successful, it could have been much worse weatherwise.

“It’s one of the major fundraising events for Bloodwise as a charity.

“Charity donations have been reducing year on year so it’s hugely reliant on events like this.”