Thatcham lose to Yate on opening day

THATCHAM Town fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Yate Town at Waterside Park on the opening day of the Southern League Division 1 South season.

A Nick Pearce strike 12 minutes from time separated the two sides - who both had a man sent off.

Scott Rees was dismissed for the Kingfishers minutes into the second half for an contact on Joe Guest off the ball while Adam Price was sent off for kicking out at Gareth Thomas.

Despite Thatcham's best efforts, they couldn't start the new campaign with a win.

For match reaction and a report, pick up a copy of next week's Newbury Weekly News.