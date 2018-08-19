Man from Thatcham area killed in collision

A West Berkshire man was killed in a collision in Wiltshire last night (Saturday.)

The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified and Wiltshire Police have said that he was from the Thatcham area.

Thames Valley Police have arrested a 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been taken to hospital as a precaution and will be questioned by police later.

Wiltshire Police is continuing its investigation and is appealing for anyone with information about the collision, which happened shortly after 9pm yesterday (Saturday August 18,) on the B4192 near Toll Cottage, Preston, near Ramsbury, to call police.

It involved a silver Ford Galaxy which left the road and rolled several times before coming to rest on the nearside verge.

The man who died was a passenger in the vehicle.

A full investigation is underway to establish the cause of the crash.

The road was closed for around nine hours and reopened shortly before 6am.

Anyone with information should contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting log 360 of yesterday. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.