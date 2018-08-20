Travellers set up camp at Trinity School in Newbury

TRAVELLERS have moved onto Trinity School’s playing field at Love Lane.

Around five caravans could be seen parked up on the field earlier today (Monday), accompanied with cars, horses and dogs.

It is the latest set of traveller encampments to be seen in the district, following a summer where camps have also been moved on from Stroud Green and Thatcham.

In Theale, villagers resorted to digging a trench in June to stop travellers from returning to the area before the council moved them on.