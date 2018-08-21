Wash Common gets a gym 'n' tonic

FREE outdoor gym equipment has been installed in Wash Common by Newbury Town Council.

The equipment, at Blossom’s Field, is available for anyone to use.

It is hoped it will help people to keep fit and lead healthier lifestyles.

The equipment was officially opened by Newbury mayor Margo Payne earlier this month.

The opening was also attended by other councillors and staff members, including the town council’s chief executive Hugh Peacocke, services manager Granville Taylor, former mayors Howard Bairstow and David Fenn and former mayoress Marion Fenn.

Town council leader Adrian Edwards said: “This new gym equipment has been installed next to the children’s play area, so parents can keep fit while their children play.

“Keeping fit is important and we hope that this facility proves popular with local residents.”

The equipment has been supplied by Proludic and installed by Star Rubber.

The installation cost £13,412 and is part of a larger programme of works to refurbish, replace and install new equipment.

The programme will be funded from CIL monies (developer contributions).

Further improvements to the council’s play areas are planned next year to ensure they are maintained to a high standard.