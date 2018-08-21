Two men arrested following fatal crash

Two men arrested in connection with a collision that killed a man from the Thatcham area have been released.

A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Saturday evening.

A 27-year-old man, from Newbury, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

He has been released on conditional bail.

A 26-year-old man from Hungerford has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He has been released under investigation.

The investigation into the cause of the crash, which happened shortly before 9pm on Saturday, August 18, is continuing.

The crash happened on the B4192 near Toll Cottage, Preston, near Ramsbury.

It involved a silver Ford Galaxy which left the road and rolled several times before coming to rest on the nearside verge.

A passenger of the vehicle, a 41-year-old man from the Thatcham area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting log 360 of 18 August 2018. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

* Initial information from Wiltshire Police said that the man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs, was 31 years old and of no fixed abode.