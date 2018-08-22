Plans announced for radical change at borough council

PLANS for a radical transformation of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s political make-up have been announced.

The draft proposals, from the Local Government Boundary Commission for England, recommends that the number of borough councillors is reduced from 60 to 54 and that new wards and ward boundaries are formed.

The recommendations also outline how those councillors should represent 18 three-councillor wards across the borough.

A 10-week public consultation is now under way to ascertain the public’s view.

The chairman of the commission, Colin Mellors, said: “We are publishing proposals for a new pattern of wards across Basingstoke and Deane and we are keen to hear what local people think of the recommendations.

“Over the next 10 weeks, we are asking local people to tell us if they agree with the proposals or, if not, how they can be improved.

“Our review aims to deliver electoral equality for local voters.

“This means that each councillor represents a similar number of people, so that everyone’s vote in council elections is worth roughly the same, regardless of where you live.

Professor Mellors added: “We also want to ensure that our proposals reflect the interests and identities of local communities across Basing-stoke and Deane and that the pattern of wards can help the council deliver effective local government for local people.”

The proposals are available for viewing on the commission’s website at www.consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk.

Hard copies of the commission’s report and maps will also be available to view at council buildings.

The consultation is open until October 15.