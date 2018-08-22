Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Kintbury man caught with cannabis

But defendant insisted he did not use the Class B controlled drug

Drugs 2

A KINTBURY man who admitted possessing cannabis insisted he did not use the drug himself.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 16, was 55-year-old Barry Jamieson Lockard of The Cliffs, Church Street.

He admitted possessing the Class B controlled drug at his home on August 1.

Caroline Brymer, defending, said: “He had the cannabis on his coffee table for eight months. He doesn’t use the drug and he should have thrown it away or his housekeeper should have thrown it away.”

Mr Lockard will be sentenced at a later date and was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

